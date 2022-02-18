Inspecting the damage after a tree is ripped out by strong wind from Storm Eunice

The large fir tree was ripped down by Storm Eunice shortly after 10.30am and has now left the Richardson family, of London Road, Waterlooville, stuck – and fearing for their property as the maelstrom continues to rage.

Esmee Richardson, 24, saw the tree being uprooted and said she was shocked by the power of the storm, which is currently wreaking havoc across the south of England.

The 50ft tree toppled in London Road, Waterlooville, trapping the Richardson family in their home.

The student nurse, who lives with her mum and dad, Melanie and Neil, and younger brother Alex, said: ‘We just heard a massive crunch and then looked outside and it has gone completely over the drive. The width of our driveway is 50ft so the tree is at least 50ft.

‘It is scary. I’m just glad it didn’t hit any of the cars. I didn't think it was going to be as bad as it was. The tree was a couple of inches away from hitting the telephone box.

‘We can’t get out at all. My dad has got a chainsaw he can use. But we stuck for now.’

She added: ‘It is quite concerning. I’m looking at the other trees. I hope they don’t fall down on our house.’

Elsewhere, the storm has seen trees toppling in Stubbington Avenue, North End.

Powerful gusts have even managed to bend a lamppost in Eastney Esplanade, near the Coffee Cup site.

Strong winds are expected to continue to batter Portsmouth until at least 3pm, the Met Office has said.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued for the southern part of Hayling Island, with a storm surge expected to raise this afternoon’s 12.30pm high tide level.

Families are urged be prepared for the flooding by moving their vehicles to higher ground and keep important household items upstairs, if possible.

