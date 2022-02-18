Storm Eunice: Live updates as storm begins to leave mark on Portsmouth with Met Office warning of 'dangerous weather' and 70mph winds as Hampshire schools are shut

PORTSMOUTH is braced for the arrival of strong winds brought by Storm Eunice in the coming hours.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:39 am

A red weather warning is in place from 10am to 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place.

The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.

Lamppost knocked down near Coffee Cup in Eastney. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Hour-by-hour forecast for Storm Eunice

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday

‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Stormy conditions at the seafront in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

SEE ALSO: Fresh yellow weather warning issued for after the storm in Portsmouth

A jogger is seen on the promenade on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022 in Southsea, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’

We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.

Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:31

  • Red weather warning now in place
  • There is a ‘danger to life'
  • Winds of near 70mphs expected
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:31

Tree blown down in Havant Town Centre

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:30

Langstone Bridge to close for hours

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:10

Wall blown down by storm

Wall knocked down

Westfield Road, Eastney.

Picture: Kyle Passmore

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:05

Stubbington Avenue blocked by fallen tree

Fallen tree in Stubbington Avenue

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:00

Southsea Costal Scheme issues update

In a post on Facebook, they said: ‘We’re expecting Storm Eunice today so have further secured the fencing around the Southsea Castle area with extra weights and Kelly blocks.

‘We’ve also built a temporary rock and shingle defence to protect the already damaged esplanade and beach near The Beach Club in Southsea.’

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:50

See a rainbow in Southsea

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:45

Wightlink cancels Portsmouth ferries

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:35

Storm Eunice has started to cause damage in Portsmouth

Lampost down in Southsea

Lampost down at coffee cup in Eastney

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:30

Big waves at South Parade Pier

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:15

It is looking stormy at the seafront in Southsea!

