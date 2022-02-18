Storm Eunice: Live updates as storm begins to leave mark on Portsmouth with Met Office warning of 'dangerous weather' and 70mph winds as Hampshire schools are shut
PORTSMOUTH is braced for the arrival of strong winds brought by Storm Eunice in the coming hours.
A red weather warning is in place from 10am to 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place.
The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.
Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday
‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.
The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’
We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.
Tree blown down in Havant Town Centre
Langstone Bridge to close for hours
Wall blown down by storm
Westfield Road, Eastney.
Picture: Kyle Passmore
Stubbington Avenue blocked by fallen tree
Southsea Costal Scheme issues update
In a post on Facebook, they said: ‘We’re expecting Storm Eunice today so have further secured the fencing around the Southsea Castle area with extra weights and Kelly blocks.
‘We’ve also built a temporary rock and shingle defence to protect the already damaged esplanade and beach near The Beach Club in Southsea.’
See a rainbow in Southsea
Wightlink cancels Portsmouth ferries
Storm Eunice has started to cause damage in Portsmouth
Lampost down at coffee cup in Eastney