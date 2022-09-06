New restaurant and bar called Barcode wins licence in Osborne Road, Southsea
THE opening hours of a proposed new bar in Southsea have been reduced in a bid to allay concerns that it could cause noise issues for people living nearby - prompting councillors to grant it a licence.
Subject to getting planning permission for the change of use of the former Waffle Stack building, Barcode will now be able to open in Osborne Road.
The application was considered by a Portsmouth City Council licensing sub-committee on Monday in response to objections made by people living in the area and by the council's principal regulatory services officer, Richard Maidment.
But changes including a reduced 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11pm Friday and Saturday closing time, combined with the scrapping of proposals for live music saw the licence granted.
'Environmental health expressed concerns regarding the granting of a premises licence where residents are structurally attached [to the bar building],' chairman Scott Payter-Harris said. 'Before the meeting had begun, the applicant had confirmed an amendment to the application.
'In light of this, the application was considered acceptable.'
Business owner Andrew Aquilina said these changes were also better for the business than the later times originally applied for.
'We have reduced our hours to please our neighbours and also because we think it'd be more viable for us,' he said. 'We're aiming for a bar with a much more relaxed atmosphere. We will be doing food and when that finishes at 7pm it will turn into a bar.
'I have worked in the city for 17 years in bars and I understand these issues neighbours have.'
Among the objectors was Danny Faulkner who had expressed his fears that the bar would exacerbate issues of anti-social behaviour but he said the changes, which will also require the business to produce a noise management plan, were acceptable.
However, he said he would be watching for any future licence application submitted in a bid to relax these extra requirements.
Mr Maidment said that the new conditions had been agreed before Monday's meeting and would give 'assurance' that the bar would not lead to any further issues in the area.