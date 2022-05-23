Fareham community groups urged to apply for up to £5,000 each from the council

Fareham Borough Council has more than £95,000 to allocate to community and charitable organisations.

Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Walker, said: ‘Community funding is incredibly important for our local community.

‘It has made possible the Fareham Community Lottery, which has raised more than £43,000 for 69 different good causes across the borough so far.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available

‘When Fareham residents sign up to the community lottery, not only do they have the chance to win cash prizes, but their ticket purchases help to put money back into the community fund itself, which in turn benefits further community projects.’

Charitable organisations can apply for funds up to £5,000 each to cover a small capital project.

Last year’s funding went to Stop Domestic Abuse, 3rd Portchester Scouts, Titchfield Village Trust and Abshot Community Association.