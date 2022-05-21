Developer Vivid wants the community to decide a name for a new neighbourhood at Tipner East – in the north of the city – that ‘honours’ the historical nature of the site.

As reported, the land was first earmarked for regeneration in 2015 but it became a source of frustration for city councillors who claimed they were ‘left in the dark’ as proposals from various developers were not forthcoming.

It has since been confirmed Vivid will build between 750 and 850 homes on the site, with scope for some affordable housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial shot of derelict land over Tipner East in Portsmouth. Picture: Vivid

Mike Shepherd, group development and new business director at Vivid said; ‘The name of the site is important because it gives a sense of identity and place.

‘This site is particularly iconic for Portsmouth as it sits as part of the gateway into the city and has a rich naval history.

‘During our public consultation event earlier this year, members of the community spoke about how they wanted the development to honour its heritage. Instead of us deciding on a name we wanted to open it up to the public and hear their suggestions, so they continue to be a part of the site’s future.’

A shortlist of names will be displayed at the next public consultation event, which will be held at the Mountbatten Centre in Hilsea this summer.

Vivid’s plans are separate to those submitted by Bellway Homes last year for 200 homes on another section of the site.