Sam Hard pictured by the restored 1972 Mach 1 Mustang Picture: Habibur Rahman | The News

An iconic American muscle car is on the cusp of being restored in thanks to the group efforts of the local and national automotive community.

Hard Up Garage, in Fareham, has all but finished restoring an iconic American muscle car in just four weeks thanks to a group effort from the local and national automotive community - and he can't wait to show off when it is finished.

Garage owner Sam Hard, who is also known for his restoration of a Cadillac used by Snoop Dogg, said: “When this car came up for sale, that nostalgic bug inside me set alight, and I just had to buy it.”

The car, he said, reminded him of his first memories sitting on the sofa with his dad watching films with iconic cars in them like Bullitt, which featured a 1968 Mustang.

However, in recognition of the support Sam had on this job, he said: “It wouldn’t be manageable or doable without the team around me.”

Along the way, he’s had support from Silverlake Automotive Recycling Centre, which celebrated 75 years in 2021. The car was bought from there and they also donated some parts along the way, saving him over £2,000. Donna from Abshot Signs also cut and made the decal on the bonnet and wings for the car.

But, the automotive community didn’t just help with car but also with the workshop.

Sam said: “Without the community of automotive people in the UK, I wouldn’t have my lights, wouldn’t have my new electrics board.

“I wouldn’t have my tool boxes, I wouldn’t have my ramp. So I’m very, very fortunate to be where I am.”

There is only one part left for the car, and when that arrives and is tested, it’ll be on to the next.

Picture of restored 1972 Mach 1 Mustang in Hard Up Garage Picture: Malachi Thompson | The News

Sam already has a “classic Mini. Then a Honda CRX, then a Ultima GTR race car, and then a GG-40 lined up.”

Expect to see car restoration videos on the Hard Up Garage YouTube channel, with this Mustang set to be the first of his new series, where there will be monthly hour-long build videos.

Sam said: “What we’re going to be doing at Hard Up Garage with cars like this is we are going to bring them back.

“We’re giving them a new lease of life, and hopefully, you’ll start seeing them on the Hampshire and Portsmouth roads.”

With everything coming to a head with the car and the workshop, there is set to be an impressive evening event around the end of May to celebrate the full opening with Mike Brewer of Wheeler Dealers among those attending.

All in all, Sam said: “we are taking some real big steps forward, but making sure that the place we’re working is nice and clean and presentable.”