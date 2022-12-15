The Fareham civil servant was awarded by His Majesty, King Charles III, alongside his new guide dog, Stamp, who he qualified with earlier in the month.

Stamp licks the King's hand while Ben Good receives his MBE. Picture: Yui Mok / PA

Ben said: ‘I will say that His Majesty made no attempt to distract my guide dog, she went to say hello to him rather than the other way around.

‘The ceremony was amazing, we had time beforehand to explore the castle and look at all the fantastic artwork and sculptures and take some pictures in the grounds. We were also able to meet some of the others being awarded that day, including Emma Raducanu.’

Stamp also gave His Majesty a good sniff, just to be sure. Picture: Yui Mok / PA

He said: ‘We were highly delighted to see Stamp and Ben at Windsor Castle collecting his MBE. Well-deserved for his work for visually impaired people.’

Ben has an eye condition, Retinitis Pigmentosa, and he has been registered blind since he was 21 years old. He works for HMRC as a senior manager, and he has been there since he left university.

His manager nominated him to receive the award in recognition of his invaluable work with visually impaired people through his work. When Ben joined the civil service, he decided to become part of the HMRC’s Vision Impairment network, which he is now chair of. Not only has he had an impact on the people in the network, but he is also part of a team that have established a much bigger civil service network for people with sight loss, and this has reached thousands of members.

Ben added: ‘The aim of the network is to raise awareness of barriers for people with vision impairment, share best practice across departments and create guidance for managers who might be new to the service or new to managing staff with vision impairment.

‘We’re also working to ensure all our internal functions, services and programmes are accessible and usable, and work properly with assistive technology.

‘We also set up support groups during lockdown to help people cope with the more challenging aspects of the pandemic, such as getting shopping and just some human contact where possible.’

