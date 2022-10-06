Fareham MP Suella Braverman reveals she is named after a character from American soap Dallas

Ms Braverman says she is named after Sue-Ellen Ewing.

The US show was hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic when Ms Braverman was born in 1980.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking during the Conservative Party annual conference on October 4, 2022. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The character, played by Linda Gray, was the wife of oil baron JR Ewing, played by Larry Hagman. She appeared in the show from its 1978 pilot until her departure in 1989, returning for the 1991 finale.

She told The Sun: ‘So my name is actually Sue-Ellen, because my mum was a fan of Dallas and thought this would be a great name for her daughter. I’ve been plagued ever since.

‘But my primary school teachers didn’t like the hyphen. So they came up with “Suella” on my little tag for my coat and that stuck.’