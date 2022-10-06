Fareham MP Suella Braverman reveals she is named after a character from American soap Dallas
FAREHAM MP and home secretary Suella Braverman has revealed she is actually named after a character from the hit 1970s and ’80s American soap Dallas.
Ms Braverman says she is named after Sue-Ellen Ewing.
The US show was hugely popular on both sides of the Atlantic when Ms Braverman was born in 1980.
The character, played by Linda Gray, was the wife of oil baron JR Ewing, played by Larry Hagman. She appeared in the show from its 1978 pilot until her departure in 1989, returning for the 1991 finale.
She told The Sun: ‘So my name is actually Sue-Ellen, because my mum was a fan of Dallas and thought this would be a great name for her daughter. I’ve been plagued ever since.
‘But my primary school teachers didn’t like the hyphen. So they came up with “Suella” on my little tag for my coat and that stuck.’
She added: ‘I was actually more of a Dynasty fan — but that might be controversial.’