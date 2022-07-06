While appearing on political TV show Peston on Wednesday night, Suella Braverman said it was ‘untenable’ for Boris Johnson to continue as prime minister after a string of resignations

More than 15 ministers and cabinet members have resigned in the wake of the PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher row, which Ms Braverman said is ‘the latest in litany of errors and mistakes and problems’.

The MP, who has represented Fareham since 2015, said: ‘The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that, prime minister, it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.’

Britain's Attorney General Suella Braverman leaves at the end of a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London.

But Ms Braverman said she would remain in post as attorney general until she was asked to go, as she had ‘legal deadlines’ to meet.

She said: ‘I have statutory legal and constitutional duties today – I’ve been at my desk doing work, which is of legal importance and has legal deadlines.’

And now the Fareham MP says she will throw her name into the ring of any forthcoming leadership content – and stand to become prime minister.

Speaking to host journalist Robert Peston live on air, she said: ‘I will be straight with you Robert – yes, I will. If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring. I love this country...I owe a debt of gratitude to this country and to serve as prime minister would be the greatest honour.’

Outlining her priorities should she lead the country, she said she would ‘get rid of all this woke rubbish’ and ‘get back to a country where describing a man and a woman in terms of biology does not mean that you’re going to lose your job’