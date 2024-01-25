Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Rule, 61, suffered the injury following a fall where his neck hit a tree root causing damage to his top two vertebrae. The incident resulted in two operations, after which he was told by medical professionals that everything was fine and the pain he was in would improve over time. Steve, who served in the Navy for 33 years as a weapons engineer, eventually contacted Help for Heroes, and they were able to provide support both physically and mentally.

The decision to contact Help For Heroes has made a dramatic difference in Steve's life after an arduous recovery process through conventional services. Steve said: "Within a week I was contacted by the charity’s mental health, clinical and occupational therapy teams, and, thanks to their support, Salisbury Hospital then got in touch about doing rehab there. In the space of six weeks, I’d had more done than in the previous 18 months.”

He added: “Help for Heroes has been an absolute godsend, for both my mental and physical health. It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind; a good whirlwind. It’s made a massive difference to me. My wife’s seen a change in me: more cheerful, more optimistic, and I’m able to do more stuff now. I now have a cross-trainer and a cycling machine in the house, as I’m able to use them – which I couldn’t before. Everything happened from the moment my wife contacted Help for Heroes. (Veterans clinical advisor) Julie Wadham got in touch with people for me and that set the ball rolling. Almost daily I was receiving phone calls from somebody at Help for Heroes saying can we help you. It’s been brilliant.”

The positive impact that the charity had on Steve has been felt throughout his family, and they have decided to return the favour where they can. Steve said: “People have been so impressed that my father-in-law has now decided to leave some money in his will to the charity. My wife’s on about doing a 5k for the charity next year – and she’s never run before in her life. My son, who’s also ex-military, has said about joining her, and, with his upcoming retirement, he’s hoping to do some volunteering for Help for Heroes.”

Julie Wadham has worked at the charity for two years and was delighted that they were able to have such a positive impact on Steve's recovery. She said: "Steve has been an absolute pleasure to support and the difference in him is remarkable. I am so pleased everything has finally fallen into place for Steve and his family and that Help for Heroes was able to support him with that. We encourage anyone else feeling stuck to contact us to see if we can help them get the care and treatment they need.”