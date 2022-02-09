A local resident handed in the intended gift to Fareham police this morning.

It is envelope with ‘distinctive messages’ written on both sides, containing £300 in cash.

Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire.

The envelope was found in a ditch on the junction of Warsash Road, and Little Abshot Road, near Titchfield this week.

A statement from Fareham police said: ‘There are distinctive messages written on the front and back of the envelope.

‘If you are the owner of this money, and are able to prove ownership by confirming to us what the messages say, then we will return this money to you.

‘Please visit the front counter at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre on Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5GE.

‘Or, call us on 101 quoting 44220054125 to discuss.’

