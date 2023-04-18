‘Pay it Forward’ is about spreading kindness to others and responding to acts of kindness by being kind to someone else in return. ‘Pay It Forward Day’ is on April 28.

Inspired by Boundary Oak’s Year 1 pupil, Isla Caruana, who spread kindness by offering free coffee and cake at her parent’s business, Casemates Studios in Portsmouth, several pupils followed in her footsteps.

Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.

This included more than 15 students leaving chocolates, flowers, and notes with kind words in several places across Hampshire, including at Portchester Castle, Bishop’s Waltham’s doctor surgery, and St John the Baptist church in Shedfield.

Year 6 student and anti-bullying ambassador, George Gasser, purchased daffodils from a farm shop with his pocket money which he then gave to the elderly community in Southampton.

Caliana Hynes-Wilmott in Year 6, refused to let her family holiday stop her from spreading kindness and while visiting Legoland she left a trail of notes with kind words and toys across the site.

Boundary Oak’s headmistress Sophie Savage said: ‘I firmly believe kindness is not simply something you do but something you are and for this reason kindness has no boundaries, nor limitations. At Boundary Oak, compassion and empathy are qualities key to our school community and integral to our school’s aim to be happy and successful. The children not only understand the importance of being kind but proactively look for ways to do more and it is one of the many things that makes me so proud to be this school’s headteacher.’

