Fareham's Boundary Oak School has been spreading random acts of kindness across towns in Hampshire
Fareham school students have been spreading kindness to cheer people up.
Pupils from Boundary Oak School, Fareham, have spent the last couple of weeks spreading random acts of kindness across towns in Hampshire as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative.
‘Pay it Forward’ is about spreading kindness to others and responding to acts of kindness by being kind to someone else in return. ‘Pay It Forward Day’ is on April 28.
Inspired by Boundary Oak’s Year 1 pupil, Isla Caruana, who spread kindness by offering free coffee and cake at her parent’s business, Casemates Studios in Portsmouth, several pupils followed in her footsteps.
This included more than 15 students leaving chocolates, flowers, and notes with kind words in several places across Hampshire, including at Portchester Castle, Bishop’s Waltham’s doctor surgery, and St John the Baptist church in Shedfield.
Year 6 student and anti-bullying ambassador, George Gasser, purchased daffodils from a farm shop with his pocket money which he then gave to the elderly community in Southampton.
Caliana Hynes-Wilmott in Year 6, refused to let her family holiday stop her from spreading kindness and while visiting Legoland she left a trail of notes with kind words and toys across the site.
Boundary Oak’s headmistress Sophie Savage said: ‘I firmly believe kindness is not simply something you do but something you are and for this reason kindness has no boundaries, nor limitations. At Boundary Oak, compassion and empathy are qualities key to our school community and integral to our school’s aim to be happy and successful. The children not only understand the importance of being kind but proactively look for ways to do more and it is one of the many things that makes me so proud to be this school’s headteacher.’
The students’ random acts of kindness follow the donation of £5,798 by the school to a plethora of chosen charities, raised via a year-long series of fundraising events. The proceeds were donated to Boundary Oak’s chosen charities, which were the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Team Seas and children’s cancer charity Alice’s Arc. Donations have also gone to the annual BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief campaigns.