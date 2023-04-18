News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
3 minutes ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
14 minutes ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
35 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
42 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
1 hour ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease

Fareham's Boundary Oak School has been spreading random acts of kindness across towns in Hampshire

Fareham school students have been spreading kindness to cheer people up.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Pupils from Boundary Oak School, Fareham, have spent the last couple of weeks spreading random acts of kindness across towns in Hampshire as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative.

‘Pay it Forward’ is about spreading kindness to others and responding to acts of kindness by being kind to someone else in return. ‘Pay It Forward Day’ is on April 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspired by Boundary Oak’s Year 1 pupil, Isla Caruana, who spread kindness by offering free coffee and cake at her parent’s business, Casemates Studios in Portsmouth, several pupils followed in her footsteps.

Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.
Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.
Most Popular

This included more than 15 students leaving chocolates, flowers, and notes with kind words in several places across Hampshire, including at Portchester Castle, Bishop’s Waltham’s doctor surgery, and St John the Baptist church in Shedfield.

Year 6 student and anti-bullying ambassador, George Gasser, purchased daffodils from a farm shop with his pocket money which he then gave to the elderly community in Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Denmead man with brain injury following pool cue accident sees people rally behind him in fundraiser

Caliana Hynes-Wilmott in Year 6, refused to let her family holiday stop her from spreading kindness and while visiting Legoland she left a trail of notes with kind words and toys across the site.

Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.
Boundary Oak School pupils have been spreading random acts of kindness.

Boundary Oak’s headmistress Sophie Savage said: ‘I firmly believe kindness is not simply something you do but something you are and for this reason kindness has no boundaries, nor limitations. At Boundary Oak, compassion and empathy are qualities key to our school community and integral to our school’s aim to be happy and successful. The children not only understand the importance of being kind but proactively look for ways to do more and it is one of the many things that makes me so proud to be this school’s headteacher.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The students’ random acts of kindness follow the donation of £5,798 by the school to a plethora of chosen charities, raised via a year-long series of fundraising events. The proceeds were donated to Boundary Oak’s chosen charities, which were the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Team Seas and children’s cancer charity Alice’s Arc. Donations have also gone to the annual BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief campaigns.

Related topics:Hampshire