Oncology ward manager, Fran Chester will join a team of fellow QA oncology nurses as they take part in Pretty Muddy.

Mother-of-one Fran, 43, said: ‘Thanks to research, we are recognising, diagnosing and treating more cancers.

‘We see the direct impact that donations and progress in treatments are having on people and we want to do everything we can to support our patients - that’s why we will Race for Life.’

Fran Chester and her team from the Combined Haemotology and Oncology Centre (CHOC) at QA. Picture: Stuart Martin

Dressed in masks and superhero capes, Fran and her team took part last October as a team building exercise, raising a total of £3,300.

Fran said: ‘Lots of staff had joined our team during the pandemic and even though we worked together, we didn’t really know each other outside of work.

‘One of the girls suggested Pretty Muddy as something fun to do and we were all up for it.

‘Before we did the race, we were chatting about our patients and remembering some of those who are sadly no longer with us.

‘I’ve treated thousands of patients over the years and there are some that really stick with you and those things spur you on.

‘Then when you read the signs on people’s backs of who they’re racing for, you can’t help but think of those you’ve treated and who are currently going through cancer treatment.

Fran Chester (fourth from the right) taking part in Race for Life 2021.

‘It really inspires us to be better nurses and we have a wall of pictures of us including images of us doing Race for Life so that our patients can see that we’re doing what we can to help outside of work.’

‘We get so much from what we do caring for cancer patients and we feel really lucky to be part of their journey.

‘I think when people are told they have cancer it is often the worst day of their lives.

‘We are privileged to be in their lives when they’re going through those tough times and do what we can to support them and try to make it better.’