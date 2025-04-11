A baby fox separated from its mum has been found and handed in to Cosham Fire Station, before being passed on to the Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation.

Cosham firefighters were in for a surprise when someone turned up to the station with the cub on Monday evening (April 7). The animal was wrapped in a chimney sheet for warmth and looked after by personnel.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said: “This is not a common occurrence, but our firefighters always like to offer help where they can.” The cub was found and taken to the station at 8.50pm. Firefighters proceeded to reach out to the Second Chance Fox Rehabilitation and arranged for it to be collected and taken to the sanctuary.

Charity organiser Steven Mason said the young mammal was in a good and strong condition. He told The News: “When we picked him up, the baby fox was feisty but quite well and healthy.”

Volunteers proceeded to feed the animal, rehydrate it, and check it over for any injuries or ailments. The baby was placed in a pen with foxes of a similar age, and Mr Mason said it was integrating well.

He added the young fox will stay in the centre for the next two- three weeks, where it will be fed and monitored. “It’s always a problem for a cub to be separated from its mum,” the charity organiser said.

"Mum will teach them everything, give them the proper nutrients. All we can do is replace mum as best we can by giving them the proper food and encouragement. When it’s time to release them we release them.”

After a two-three week period, the cub will be sent to a soft release site - an enclosure with minimal human contact. They will then be released into the wild at a suitable time of year. The volunteers let the foxes wander out for themselves to find their own way in the world. Mr Mason said: “As the name of our charity suggests we give them a second chance.”

The animal carer advised that it’s best for members of the public to leave young foxes as they are, as the parent will usually come back to pick it up. He said adult foxes can have multiple dens and often get startled by humans while moving between locations, dropping their cubs accidentally.

Anyone who sees a young fox on their own is advised to monitor the animal and contact Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation on Facebook, by email [email protected], or by calling 07525 465000, depending on the circumstances.