Roxie Tricker, from Horndean, started her business venture back in 2023 when she launched her mobile coffee van and began trading at South Lane Meadow, Clanfield.

Fast forward two years and Roxie’s coffee van had grown so rapidly that she decided it was time to make her dream of opening a physical shop a reality.

Roxie said: “I started with the coffee van which is called My Little Coffee Co and that’s grown so big with events, corporate, to then being able to have my own little shop has been amazing.”

The new shop, South Street Coffee Co, located in South Street, once operated as a barber shop but the site was left empty and was in disrepair when Roxie got the keys.

From full rewiring, damp treatments to plastering, decorating and removing the rotten shop front outside, the restoration process has been no mean feat - but the site has been completely transformed.

The shop officially opened its doors on Friday, April 4 and the team have been ‘inundated’ with support from locals.

Roxie said: “It’s been positive feedback, we’ve been inundated with people it’s been amazing and the support from the small local businesses has been amazing - I can’t thank people enough.

“It’s been quite overwhelming really, how many people have been in and we’ve had people travel from Bognor to come and try it. I’ve also got a little mobile coffee van so people know me from that so I honestly can’t thank people enough, it’s been amazing.”

South Street Coffee Co, which uses Winchester Coffee Roaster, will not only be serving up your daily caffeine fix, but it will also be showcasing tasty sweat treats and a range of hot and cold drinks.

. South Street Coffee Co, Emsworth Roxie Tricker has opened up her own coffee shop called South Street Coffee Co in South Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090425-1602) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

1 . South Street Coffee Co, Emsworth Roxie Tricker has opened up her own coffee shop called South Street Coffee Co in South Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090425-1642) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . South Street Coffee Co, Emsworth Roxie Tricker has opened up her own coffee shop called South Street Coffee Co in South Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090425-1642) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . South Street Coffee Co, Emsworth Roxie Tricker has opened up her own coffee shop called South Street Coffee Co in South Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090425-1642) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . South Street Coffee Co, Emsworth Roxie Tricker has opened up her own coffee shop called South Street Coffee Co in South Street, Emsworth. Pictured is: Mural artist Doug Cole painting a mural on the side of South Street Coffee Co. Picture: Sarah Standing (090425-1642) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales