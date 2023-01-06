New figures, based on the Bank of England’s household survey data from September 2021 to September 2022, reveal that on average a quarter of households in the South East were already feeling the pinch financially before the cost of living crisis came along last year.

The data also shows that one in 10 households said they were already falling behind on bills before the price hike, and that areas outside of London were hit harder with 1.5 million households in the south east experiencing financial concern.

Stephen Morgan MP said: ‘Government are not doing enough to help our city’s communities during this cost of living crisis or ensure local people receive the support that is so desperately needed. Only by raising living standards, ensuring that our economy grows in a way that works for everyone, and delivering a fairer, greener future, can we hope to rebuild a country that we can all be proud of.’

