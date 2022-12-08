Money troubles are one of the biggest worries currently and it is becoming increasingly apparent that people are struggling to pay their bills resulting in them getting into debt.

Portsmouth City Council is urging people to seek help rather than slip into debt Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Jane Herrington, money adviser for Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It is hitting people very hard – particularly people who are on benefits because benefits haven’t kept up with inflation, so it is hard to pay all of these bills when the money just isn’t there.

‘Make sure you are getting what you are entitled to because there are a lot of people that could get some extra help.

‘My main advice would be to get some advice from a reputable money adviser as soon as you can. There are a number of money organisations that will make matters worse.’

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

