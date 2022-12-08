Cost of living crisis: How can you prevent getting into debt? Where can you go for financial help?
PORTSMOUTH City Council is urging people not to get into debt and to seek help from their services amid the cost of living crisis.
As the cost of living crisis continues to surge and concern a number of people across the country as the nation prepares for Christmas, the Portsmouth City Council’s cost of living campaign is urging residents to make sure they are aware of the services available to them.
Money troubles are one of the biggest worries currently and it is becoming increasingly apparent that people are struggling to pay their bills resulting in them getting into debt.
The city council has a range of free services that people can access if they are experiencing financial difficulty to prevent them from sinking in debt that they will not be able to get out of.
Jane Herrington, money adviser for Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘It is hitting people very hard – particularly people who are on benefits because benefits haven’t kept up with inflation, so it is hard to pay all of these bills when the money just isn’t there.
‘Make sure you are getting what you are entitled to because there are a lot of people that could get some extra help.
‘My main advice would be to get some advice from a reputable money adviser as soon as you can. There are a number of money organisations that will make matters worse.’
The Portsmouth City Council has set up the online cost of living hub, which has broken down each and every aspect of how people are affected and the services they can get, including money and debt.
If you are struggling with loans and bills, you can get in touch with Citizens Advice, which has a specialist debt team in Portsmouth, ready to be contacted on 02394 006600 or via email which is [email protected]
Advice Portsmouth, which is supported by the Portsmouth City Council, can also be accessed on 023 9279 4340, text on 07789 550593 or their email which is [email protected] They offer free, confidential advice on bills, benefits, debt, housing and employment issues, and can help people get back on the right track after financial difficulty.