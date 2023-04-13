Final Straw Foundation sees thousands sign anti-plastic pledge for Sir David Attenborough's birthday

Since 2019, the Final Straw Foundation in Emsworth has been running a plastic-free event in a bid to reduce single-use plastics, scheduling the event to coincide with Sir David Attenborough’s birthday. This year, the event will take place on May 5 due to the Coronation bank holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, the event was praised by Sir David himself. He said: ‘Good luck with all your efforts to get rid of single-use plastic. We managed without it once. Why not again?’

Sir David Attenborough. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Participants include various schools and organisations, who will receive resources to support them in their waste-reduction endeavours. For schools, these materials will align with the national curriculum, and will include ideas on ways in which participants can cut down on single-use plastics.

Georgina Maw, head of education at the charity, has been working on these resources for pupils participating in the event. She hopes that the day will inspire participants to continue making sustainable choices in their day-to-day lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘It’s estimated that in the UK we still throw away an astonishing 100bn pieces of plastic packaging every year, averaging 66 items per household every week. These are often the items that we find on beach cleans, washed in by the tide or left behind by visitors to the shore.’

‘We’d love Plastic-Free Day to be the spark that inspires children and individuals to strive to make more sustainable choices for the planet, on the May 5 and every day.’

This year, the event has already amassed 6,000 participants. Bianca Carr, CEO of the Final Straw Foundation, hopes that this Plastic-Free Day will have a far-reaching impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘6,000 participants is incredible and we are thrilled that so many schools and businesses have signed up so far.’

‘Participating businesses will also be provided with ideas and resources on how to make more sustainable choices. Hopefully this one plastic-free day in 2023 will encourage everyone that takes part to continue to make those positive changes for our environment in the long term.’