Motorcyclist, 20, killed after collision with lorry as police investigate

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was in collision with a lorry.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash at about 10.20pm yesterday (April 12), on East Portway, Andover. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Andover, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers. Following an initial investigation, police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

Fatal crashFatal crash
PC Helen Castle, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it. In particular, we want to speak to a male cyclist who stopped to assist the motorcyclist.

‘If you have information that may assist us, please call 101 or report online using 44230143855.’

