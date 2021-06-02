Fire at Veolia recycling centre in Portsmouth now out
A BLAZE that had broken out at a recycling centre in Portsmouth is now out.
Firefighters from the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) will continue to work to clear smoke at the Veolia waste site in Quatremaine Road following an earlier incident, that saw crews from Cosham, Southsea, Portchester, Havant and Fareham called.
Two men were assessed on site by paramedics, however, neither were taken to hospital.
Fire crews were called to the incident at 11.55am today.
Earlier the service told The News that there was ‘a recycling building on fire, involving plastics, paper and metal’ and added that the building was being evacuated.
A spokesman for HFRS said: ‘The fire is now out. Firefighters continue to work to clear the smoke and cool down the machinery involved in the fire.
‘Officers are currently planning to release a number of the crews on the scene and scale the incident down to a few fire engines.’
A spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We were called at 12.38pm today to Quatremaine Road to reports of a fire.
‘We sent to the scene our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) two ambulance officers and an ambulance crew, they were assessing two male patients at the scene, and no-one was taken to hospital.
‘HART will remain on scene on standby working with our emergency service partners.’
Veolia and Portsmouth City Council have been contacted for comment.