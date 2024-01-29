News you can trust since 1877
Fire crews attend “smoking” electric car by Portsmouth Wightlink Ferry terminal

Fire crews attended a “smoking” electric car by the Wightlink Ferry terminal on Monday morning.

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:36 GMT
Portsmouth firefighters were alerted to the incident on Gunwharf Road, near the Wightlink Ferry terminal, shortly after 8am. No one was hurt.

A fire service spokesperson said: “There was light smoke coming from the electric vehicle's battery pack, which was removed and isolated with crews continuing to monitor the temperature. Firefighters left the scene at 9.00am after the vehicle had reached a safe temperature and was set to be recovered.”

