Firefighters from Southsea forced to break into house to help save woman having a medical episode
FIREFIGHTERS were forced to smash their way into a Portsmouth house in a desperate attempt to help rescue a woman suffering from a medical episode.
The team from Southsea’s Red Watch crew was scrambled to a property in High Street, Old Portsmouth, at about 9.45am to assist paramedics in gaining access into the building.
Firefighters smashed through a window in order to unlock a door to the property, allowing medical teams access to the female casualty.
The woman was then treated by paramedics before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by ambulance, a spokesman for Southsea fire station told The News.
South Central Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
Updates to follow.