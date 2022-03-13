The team from Southsea’s Red Watch crew was scrambled to a property in High Street, Old Portsmouth, at about 9.45am to assist paramedics in gaining access into the building.

Firefighters smashed through a window in order to unlock a door to the property, allowing medical teams access to the female casualty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were scrambled to High Street, in Old Portsmouth.

The woman was then treated by paramedics before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by ambulance, a spokesman for Southsea fire station told The News.

South Central Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Updates to follow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron