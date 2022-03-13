Firefighters from Southsea forced to break into house to help save woman having a medical episode

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to smash their way into a Portsmouth house in a desperate attempt to help rescue a woman suffering from a medical episode.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 11:31 am

The team from Southsea’s Red Watch crew was scrambled to a property in High Street, Old Portsmouth, at about 9.45am to assist paramedics in gaining access into the building.

Firefighters smashed through a window in order to unlock a door to the property, allowing medical teams access to the female casualty.

Firefighters were scrambled to High Street, in Old Portsmouth.

The woman was then treated by paramedics before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital by ambulance, a spokesman for Southsea fire station told The News.

South Central Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Updates to follow.

