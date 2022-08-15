Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire took hold in a semi-detached home in Stewarts Green, Hambledon, shortly after midday.

It’s believed the tumble dryer burst into flames after overheating.

Shocked, the woman - who hasn’t been named - sprung into action, sealing off the room by closing doors to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Her efforts have since been praised by Cosham fire station crew manager Andy Brown, who said: ‘The occupant really did very well. She closed the door which limited the fire spread. She was obviously in a bit of shock when we arrived but after some reassurance from us, she calmed down.’

Two firefighting crews from Cosham were scrambled at 12.20pm and used breathing apparatus and hose reels to bring the blaze under control.