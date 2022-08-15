Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elderly people across the area have been targeted by criminal gangs operating so-called ‘courier frauds’.

The crimes commonly involve an unexpected call from someone claiming to be a police officer, staff member from a local bank, or an employee from an internet or phone provider.

They then tell the victim that their account has been subject to fraudulent activity, or is in danger of being closed and then request the victim assist them with the ongoing investigation.

Often, this will involve crooks asking people for their financial accounts and bank cards, the victim granting the caller access to their phone or computer by downloading an app, or conmen asking victims to withdraw money or buy expensive goods.

The warning of the scam by Hampshire police comes following a sudden surge courier cons on the Isle of Wight.

The most recent took place between August 4 and August 6 and involved crooks contacting a man in his 80s, from Ventnor, claiming to be from his bank.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: 'He was then persuaded to provide details about his account to enable someone to order £2,500 worth of Apple products, which were then delivered to his address.

‘The victim was told not to open the goods, as a “courier” had been arranged to collect them.

‘Fortunately, a family member recognised the fraud prior to the collection of the goods and the police were called.’

Previously, a woman in her 80s, from Bembridge, was contacted by people claiming to be police officers from Hammersmith Police Station in London.

They claimed a family member had been arrested and attempted to get the woman to pay ‘bail’ for the individual. The people on the phone tried to obtain sensitive and personal information from her.

And on July 13, another woman in her 80s, from Ryde. received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the fraud department of her bank.

During the call, she was convinced that she needed to attend her bank and withdraw a large quantity of cash, or face the prospect of losing the money as her account had been ‘compromised’.

Although she did attend the bank to withdraw the money, questions asked by the genuine bank staff led to the identification of the fraud.

Officers have launched investigations into all the incidents and are now urging others to be cautious.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Mark Leonard, from the economic crime unit, said: ‘We know that offences of this nature can have a significant impact on victims, both emotionally and financially – as they come to terms with the financial losses after falling victim to a scam.

‘For this reason, we are taking these steps to inform Island residents of courier fraud; so that they are aware of this type of contact and can avoid becoming a victim.

‘f anyone receives a call of this nature, they should not engage with the caller and hang up.