Fire crews rescue 63-year-old Hampshire woman stuck in mud after becoming 'lost and disorientated'

The 63-year-old was walking her two dogs when she got stuck in an area behind Blackmoor Golf Club, Bordon on January 3.

Fire crews from Cosham and Bordon arrived on the scene before 7pm and were able to pull her from the ground.

A firefighter from Cosham Fire Station told The News: ‘We located the woman using the What 3 Words app and found her along a wooded area.

‘She had become lost and disorientated in a boggy area

‘After being pulled from the mud she was fine and didn’t have any injuries.’

