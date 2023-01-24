Crews, specialised vehicles and water carriers were deployed to the farm last night. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) statement said: ‘On arrival, firefighters could see flames coming from the top of the buildings and crews worked hard to tackle the blaze.’

Emergency personnel received calls shortly before 9pm about the fire in Pylands Lane, Bursledon. It had spread over two corrugated buildings which were joined together and used as a warehouse.

Firefighters battled a ferocious farm blaze in Pylands Lane, Bursledon, last night. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Hightown, St Mary’s, Hamble and Totton attended, with Eastleigh, Southsea, Portchester and Fareham officers providing extra equipment.

‘No one was injured and horses at a nearby yard were moved away from the fire by their owner,’ HIWFRS added. ‘The stop message came in at midnight, with one crew returning later in the morning to conduct a reinspection and check for further hotspots.’ The site will be inspected this morning.

