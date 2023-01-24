Gowthamraj Velmurugan, 25, was not at his address above Bossman’s Kitchen in Copnor Road when thick smoke and flames started pluming out of it. He watched on as fire investigation officers searched his address for anything salvageable.

He told The News: ‘I was not here when it happened so I don’t know what was going on. I came this morning to check what had happened to my stuff and the fire officers told me not to go in.

The Aftermath of fire above Bossman's Kitchen, Copnor, Portsmouth on Monday 23rd January 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘They are getting the report together now. My property and everything is in there; my suitcase, all my documents, two or three laptops, one of my phones. I don’t know what is left by looking at it.’

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Havant and Portchester were deployed to quench the flames after being called shortly before 5.30pm yesterday.

The flat roof was ablaze after flames spread from the first floor. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the first floor and roof were ‘destroyed’ in the inferno, and three people were treated by paramedics. Mr Velmurugan, 25, was almost speechless looking at his home burnt to a crisp.

He said he has not yet told his family about what happened. ‘It is very terrible for me’, he added, ‘I’m very worried.’

Emergency personnel examined the buildings following the blaze. Pictured: Hampshire and Rescue team outside the flats that caught fire in Battenberg Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The police and fire service are going to help me now. I want to see what’s left and try and rebuild my life.’

Fire officers found many of Mr Velmurugan’s belongings – including his documents and laptop – still intact.

He is now staying at friend’s house in Cosham, but is unsure how long he can stay there. ‘I’m not sure when they are going to recover my home,’ the 25-year-old added. ‘I’m not sure how long I can stay.’

Gowthamraj Velmurugan, 25, said he is unsure where he can live long term following the fire. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Two police cars and one fire engine were present as emergency personnel inspected the address – clearing debris and belongings. One resident reportedly escaped the inferno by climbing out of a window using a towel wrapped around a rail.

HIWFRS said the cause of the fire is currently unknown. The stop message was given at 12.15am.

