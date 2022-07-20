Firefighters rushed to fight the fire at Childe Square just before 3pm yesterday.

Eyewitness Dani Geddes said she initially smelt burning as she was sat in a pool in her garden with her family.

The fire erupted from a shed in Childe Square, Tipner, Portsmouth, yesterday afternoon.

She told The News: ‘Within moments we could hear neighbours two doors down screaming fire.

‘We jumped up and looked towards their property and saw a raging blaze.

‘It was so hot and felt so unbearable.

‘A friend of mine who lives on Tipner Lane was calling me telling us to get out the house, saying it’s going to catch the fences.’

Ms Geddes said gardens and shed were destroyed, as well as children's toys. Picture: Dani Geddes

Ms Geddes described the fire as ‘sudden’, ‘fierce’, and ‘explosive’.

She captured video footage of the shed fire from her upstairs window.

The photographer said there was an explosion from where it started.

‘After I stopped filming there was a big explosion and it was very scary,’ she said.

Firefighters used hose reels and a jet to extinguish the flames from the shed. Picture: Dani Geddes

‘Immediately we got out of the house and went over the road to safety.

‘I even grabbed our animals in a moment of panic.’

Ms Geddes added that her and her mum watched on as the firefighters arrived – terrified that the row of houses would catch fire one by one.

She said one of the crew members at the scene suspected a gas bottle inside the shed caused the explosion.

No one was injured in the inferno but several things were burnt.

Ms Geddes said: ‘Our friend’s garden and our building was damaged by fire and water.

‘We’re all so relieved it wasn’t any worse.

‘Seconds before this fire erupted there were children playing in their pool right next to it.

‘They are sad their pool and garden toys have been destroyed but we are so thankful they are unharmed.’

Firefighters had the situation under control by 3.51pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesman said: ‘Cosham and Fareham firefighters were called just before 3pm yesterday afternoon to a garden shed fire which spread to three neighbouring sheds in Childe Square, Portsmouth.

‘The fire was extinguished using hose reels and a jet.