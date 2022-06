Fire crews are battling the inferno in Grayshott Road amid sweltering conditions.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Havant were called to the scene at 3.26pm this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire using hose reels and jets.

It is not thought anyone was harmed.

A Hampshire fire service spokesman said: ‘There's no mention of any casualties or evacuations at this stage.’

Today has seen temperatures rise to a high of 27C.