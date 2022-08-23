News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters deal with nearly nine times more outdoor fires in first two weeks of August compared to 2021

FIREFIGHTERS across Hampshire and Isle of Wight have dealt with nearly nine times more outdoor fires in the first two weeks of August than they did in 2021.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 6:12 pm

The staggering 764 per cent increase has seen crews tackle 484 fires in the open between August 1-14 – compared to just 56 over the same period in last year.

Firefighters tackling a field fire in Fareham that led to two horses being taken to safety was among recent call-outs.

Fire service deals with nine times more outdoor fires in first two weeks of August compared to last year. Pic Hants fire

Crews, control room operators and support teams have been busy responding to these incidents, with prolonged periods of hot and dry conditions increasing the risk of fires in the open from starting and spreading quickly.

Although the heatwave has passed, the public are still being urged to take extra care – especially with warmer weather due later in the week.

Assistant director for prevention and protection, Jason Avery, said: ‘Our firefighters, officers and support teams have been working incredibly hard in challenging and difficult conditions.’

