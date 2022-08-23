Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staggering 764 per cent increase has seen crews tackle 484 fires in the open between August 1-14 – compared to just 56 over the same period in last year.

Firefighters tackling a field fire in Fareham that led to two horses being taken to safety was among recent call-outs.

Crews, control room operators and support teams have been busy responding to these incidents, with prolonged periods of hot and dry conditions increasing the risk of fires in the open from starting and spreading quickly.

Although the heatwave has passed, the public are still being urged to take extra care – especially with warmer weather due later in the week.