The blaze broke out in a University of Portsmouth plant room on Monday morning.

At 3.40am, crews from across the Portsmouth area – including Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester – rushed to the scene at the St Michaels Building, in White Swan Road.

The fire broke out in a plant room in St Michaels Building, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

A spokeswoman from the University of Portsmouth said the fire was caused by ‘an electrical fault on a small motor in a plant room’.

She added: ‘It was a very small fire with very limited damage.

‘The damage was confined to the motor itself.’

SEE ALSO: Police bring woman to safety after concern for welfare reports at Cosham railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

No injuries were reported at the scene, and nothing else was broken.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters used a fire blanket to extinguish a small fire in the plant room.

‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.