Firefighters mobilised to quench early morning blaze at University of Portsmouth science building
FIREFIGHTERS were deployed to extinguish a fire in a university science building.
The blaze broke out in a University of Portsmouth plant room on Monday morning.
At 3.40am, crews from across the Portsmouth area – including Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester – rushed to the scene at the St Michaels Building, in White Swan Road.
A spokeswoman from the University of Portsmouth said the fire was caused by ‘an electrical fault on a small motor in a plant room’.
She added: ‘It was a very small fire with very limited damage.
‘The damage was confined to the motor itself.’
No injuries were reported at the scene, and nothing else was broken.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters used a fire blanket to extinguish a small fire in the plant room.
‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.
‘The stop message was received at 4.25am.’