With a rare red weather alert for high winds, hundreds of firefighters from across the county were mobilised to deal with storm’s fallout on Friday.

Crews, alongside members of the control room and support staff worked ‘tirelessly throughout the day’ as high winds battered the area, destroying buildings, uprooting trees and toppling walls.

Area manager Jason Avery has praised firefighters for their response to Storm Eunice

During the peak of Storm Eunice, the control room was alerted to 350 incidents, while the force’s urban search and rescue team was mobilised with chainsaws at strategic locations around the county.

Jason Avery, area manager for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said his team’s response was exemplary.

‘I want to pay tribute to our officers, crews and our control room colleagues for the outstanding service they have provided across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight today,’ he said.

‘Our control room operators took an unprecedented number of calls during the peak hours of Storm Eunice and were still able to provide support, reassurance, assistance and advice to many members of the public.

‘Most of the calls we received were about dangerous structures, with the storm ripping off roofs, tiles, scaffolding and signs.

‘Our thanks to the public for their patience and understanding as we prioritised those calls where there was a risk to life.’

