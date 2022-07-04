Emergency personnel rushed to the burning building at 2.33pm on Saturday.

Crews from Burley Fire Station and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze in Bransgore, New Forest.

Emergency personnel saved nine kittens and a guinea pig as they extinguished the house fire in Bransgore, New Forest. Pictured: Hampshire Fire and Rescue fire engine, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9).

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters attended to someone at the scene, who was outside the property and uninjured, as well as saving the animals trapped inside the building.

The statement added: ‘The fire that destroyed a majority of the property was extinguished by crews with seven BA sets, two hose reels and ladders.

‘Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus discovered and swiftly rescued nine kittens and a guinea pig within one room at the property.

‘The door to the room was closed, stopping the fire from spreading inside and harming the animals.

‘After evacuating the animals, crews worked to resuscitate the animals and all were taken by a neighbour to a local vet for checks.’

One adult cat was found deceased in the house.

Crews remained following the stop message, at 4.43pm, to dampen down the house.

