Rebecca Boon, 38, of Southsea, is still smiling despite previously having breast, ovarian and cervical cancerous tissues.

But it was the thyroid cancer she was totally oblivious of that could have killed her. During an operation to remove the thyroid, doctors discovered a tumour twice the size of the gland which turned out to be cancer.

From left, Becky Boon, Gemma Walker and Georgie Jefferson. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-02)

Speaking as she was preparing to embark on the 10km race on Southsea Common, Rebecca said: ‘If I didn’t have that operation - which was during the height of the Covid pandemic - then it would have become stage 4 and spread but luckily we got it while it was stage 3.

‘It was one big tumour that was about twice the size of my thyroid. We got it just in time. I have the mark on my neck from the operation to show it.

‘I didn’t know I had cancer when I went for the operation so it was a shock.’

Rebecca’s experience was turned into a positive with doctors using her thyroid to carry out research on the disease.

She said: ‘(My thyroid) has been used for medical science. I hope they are able to save lives with it.

‘If it wasn’t for medical science I wouldn’t be here.’

Rebecca also revealed she had suffered a number of other scares after having six lumps on her breasts, as well as ovarian and cervical cancer - which were all caught early.

‘Luckily they didn’t take hold,’ Rebecca said. ‘I feel like a cat on my eighth life.’

Rebecca said it was a difficult time for herself and her family after the thyroid cancer diagnosis. ‘It was scary for me but it really scared my family too - it had a really big effect on them,’ she said.

‘But luckily I’m here still standing.’

Following her ordeals and those of loved ones who died from cancer, it was a no-brainer to take part in the 10k race on Sunday.

She added: ‘It’s really important to be here for those I’ve lost.’