Emergency personnel rushed to the woodland at 7.28pm yesterday evening.

Crews from Cosham Fire Station and Horndean Fire Station were at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters rushed to Havant Thicket to fight the fire yesterday evening. Picture: Emily Turner

A Land Rover support vehicle from Havant Fire Station was also in attendance.

Firefighters used hose reel jets, knapsack pumps, and beaters to quell the flames and smoke.

The inferno took over three hours to be brought under control, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Firefighters were called to a large fire in the open at 7.28pm.

‘It was approximately 30 metres by 30 metres across woodland and heather.

‘Three hose reel jets, four knapsack pumps, and four beaters were used to extinguish the fire.

‘The stop message was given at 10.37pm.’