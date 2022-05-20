Firefighters warn people not to make hoax calls after 'malicious' call out to a pub in Portsmouth early this morning

Crews from Southsea and Cosham rushed to a premises in Albert Road, Southsea, at 12.55am on May 20 after reports of smoke coming from the fire exit of the building.

When they arrived a ‘confused’ landlord came down after ‘hearing the commotion’ and showed them that there was no fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Richard Ponter 132217c

Firefighters traced the call and found it came from a phone box.

Cosham were then promptly called to a skip fire at the Veolia waste site in Quartremaine Road, which was ‘quickly’ extinguished.

A firefighter from Southsea told The News: ‘We went there after calls that there was smoke coming from the fire exit but when we got there there was nothing at all.