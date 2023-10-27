Here are 27 pictures from HMS Sultan Bonfire and Firework Night which welcomed thousands of people.

The event raised valuable funds towards HMS Sultans Service charity, which supports the well-being of those working and training within the Base and their families.

The Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan Captain Jo Deakin OBE said: “What an exciting evening for everyone here at HMS Sultan. It’s great to welcome our local community to join in the fun.

“Our Bonfire and Fireworks Night is focused on providing an enjoyable evening out, with a sparkling and colourful display for everyone. We are grateful for the incredible support that we receive from our local community and this evening also gives an opportunity to raise funds for our Service Charity.

“My personal thanks go to the Sultan team who have organised the evening and those sailors working so hard on the ground tonight in challenging conditions – I am very proud”.

1 . HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night People from across the region descended onto the grounds of HMS Sultan on Thursday evening for a night of excitement, bonfire and fireworks. Pictured - Nathan Fall and Elsie, 20 months and The Sims Family with daughter Amelia, 3 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night People from across the region descended onto the grounds of HMS Sultan on Thursday evening for a night of excitement, bonfire and fireworks. Pictured - Dmytro and Polina, 9 from Fareham Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night People from across the region descended onto the grounds of HMS Sultan on Thursday evening for a night of excitement, bonfire and fireworks. Pictured - HMS Sultan Bonfire Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales