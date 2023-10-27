Firework Nights in Portsmouth: Thousands turned out for HMS Sultan Bonfire and Firework Night
HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night 2023 went out with a bang as thousands of spectators enjoyed an evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering.
The event raised valuable funds towards HMS Sultans Service charity, which supports the well-being of those working and training within the Base and their families.
The Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan Captain Jo Deakin OBE said: “What an exciting evening for everyone here at HMS Sultan. It’s great to welcome our local community to join in the fun.
“Our Bonfire and Fireworks Night is focused on providing an enjoyable evening out, with a sparkling and colourful display for everyone. We are grateful for the incredible support that we receive from our local community and this evening also gives an opportunity to raise funds for our Service Charity.
“My personal thanks go to the Sultan team who have organised the evening and those sailors working so hard on the ground tonight in challenging conditions – I am very proud”.