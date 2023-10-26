Things to do in Portsmouth: HMS Sultan's famous bonfire and firework night to return tonight - here is everything you need to know
Head down to the site for a fun filled evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering with Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard present.
The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale.
Tickets will cost £25 for a family of two adults and two children, £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.
Parking will be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket also purchased through the online ticket provider. Parking will cost £5 and the gates will open at 5:30pm, with the Bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main display at 8:30pm. The gates will close at 10:45pm.