Things to do in Portsmouth: HMS Sultan's famous bonfire and firework night to return tonight - here is everything you need to know

HMS Sultan will be welcoming hundreds of families through its doors tonight.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
The popular HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night will return tonight (October 26).

Head down to the site for a fun filled evening at the centre of excellence for Royal Navy Air and Marine Engineering with Wave 105 FM’s Tony Sheppard present.

The evening will consist of a funfair, bonfire and of course the fantastic fireworks finale.

HMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex ShuteHMS Sultan hosted its bonfire and firework display 2022 Pictured - The fireworks display was spectacular Photos by Alex Shute
Tickets will cost £25 for a family of two adults and two children, £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between three and 15. Children under the age of three will go free.

Parking will be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket also purchased through the online ticket provider. Parking will cost £5 and the gates will open at 5:30pm, with the Bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main display at 8:30pm. The gates will close at 10:45pm.

For more information about the event, click here.

If you want to buy tickets for the annual event, click here.

