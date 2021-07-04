First ever Wave Music Festival in Hayling Island proves a hit

The Mychaleckyj and Davey families. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-11)

More than 1,400 people turned out on Saturday (July 3) to enjoy a full day of live music as well as family-friendly activities including zorbing, bungee trampolining and golf darts.

Proceeds from the open-air event, held at the Tournerbury Golf Centre, will go towards Wave - an island-based charity that supports young people with issues such as mental health, bullying, alcohol and drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wells-Fawcett and Stanfield families. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-10)

One of the day’s organisers, Jo Thomas, said the turnout was ‘better than expected.’

‘We’re over the moon with how many people have come out to enjoy the music and show their support for Wave,’ she said.

‘The reaction from everyone has been really amazing. We hope that the money will go towards helping us set up some kind of community space for everyone to use.

‘A massive thank you goes to the Tournerbury centre for letting us use the space as well as all the companies, both large and small, that have contributed to today.’

Simon Edmondson and Fiona Larbey. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030721-08)

A total of eight acts performed over the course of the 10-hour festival.

Hayling Island resident Mandy Stanfield, 40, attended with her husband and two children.

She said: ‘We’ve been having a lovely day. I think it’s mainly good just to get out and feel like life is a little bit back to normal.’

Her daughter Brooke, 11, said: ‘I’ve enjoyed the activities the best, like the golf dartboard.’

And son, six-year-old Loki, added: ‘I’ve enjoyed having the day with my friends.’

Their dad Brian, 47, said: ‘It’s nice to be able to enjoy live music. The music has been really good.’

SEE ALSO: What watching England in the Euros has looked like so far

Although the day started out a little rainy, the sun made an appearance in the afternoon.

Jenny Jones, 38, from the island said: ‘It’s been fabulous. We were a little worried earlier and brought our umbrellas with us but it’s turned out beautiful.

‘It’s really nice to be out and enjoy the different kinds of music.’

Her son Seb, 10, added: ‘I’ve enjoyed being outside and seeing people.’

To find out more about what Wave does visit wavehayling.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron