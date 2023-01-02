Five days of strike action across the South Western Railway network may affect city residents
STRIKE action in the South will see five days in January affected, with the rail company advising customers not to travel.
South Western Railway (SWR) is urging customers to only travel if absolutely necessary from Tuesday 3 to Sunday 8 January due to planned national strikes, with the firm urging customers only to travel if absolutely necessary.
South Western Railway’s Managing Director, Claire Mann, said: ‘On Sunday 8 January there will be a late start to services and so we urge our customers to carefully check their journeys, before they travel, using journey planners.
‘We share our customers’ frustration over this nationwide strike action and the impact it has on our network and services. We are grateful to our customers for their continued cooperation, patience, and understanding as the rail industry works to bring this damaging strike action to an end.’
For the latest information and details of which services are running visit southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/industrial-action.