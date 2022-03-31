Havant Easter Fete, running from 10am until 4pm, will be held on April 18, bank holiday Monday in the Havant Market Traders area and entry is free of charge.

With 15-20 stalls covering a range of games, food entertainment including fudge, cakes, burgers, rides, inflatables and more. All profits made will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Darren Peat, from Havant, has organised the event alongside Samantha Ross, his friend and manager of Cancer Research in Havant, in a drive to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a charity ‘close to his heart’ and which he has supported many times over the years.

Darren and his mum Christine who passed away in 2011 from cancer.

Fifty-year-old Darren has been supporting and raising money for charities such as the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Macmillian and Solent Mind, for over 15 years.

Darren said: ‘I lost my mum to cancer, 11 years ago and my dad died 22 years ago. It’s still quite raw. A lot of my dedication to these fundraisers is me giving something back.’

‘My father had a heart attack when he was 49, nine years after it was prostate cancer sadly that took him,’ he added.

Darren, as Shampagne Shirley, and his friend Liz during one his many previous fundraisers

Darren hopes to keep his parents’ memory alive, as well as giving something back to the organisations which cared for them through fundraising events such as this one.

‘In those nine years, he made sure the house was together for me. Before I lost him at 58, my mum had just turned 60,’ Darren said.

‘Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation are both charities very close to my heart.’

The event will also see local dance troupe, Steph Fleet, give a performance alongside games such as smash and grab which Darren recommends for those having ‘a stressful day.’

Cancer Research UK, which funds pioneering research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment, said: ‘Our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now. With the help of fundraisers like Darren, together we will beat cancer.’

Entertainer Darren also cares for his partner, Peter Cunningham, who uses a wheelchair and will be running the tombola on the day, which is well-known for getting ‘very busy.’

‘It’s going through the roof, there will be a lot of entertainment and people to spend their money for cancer research,’ Darren said.

‘It's going to be a busy day in Havant.’

