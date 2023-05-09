Flight punctuality at airports in 2022 has been ranked - with Southampton faring among the airports with shorter delays
Flight punctuality at airports in 2022 has been ranked – with Southampton faring among the airports with shorter delays.
Southampton Airport had an average delay of 19 minutes leaving it ranked number 15 out of 26 airports. Birmingham had the longest wait for flights with an average of 30 minutes.
Gatwick was among the worst for delays with an average wait time of 27 minutes while Heathrow ranked ninth with 22 minute delays.
Here’s the full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2022. Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).
1. Birmingham (30 minutes)
=2. Manchester (29 minutes)
=2. Doncaster Sheffield (29 minutes)
4. Luton (28 minutes)
5. Gatwick (27 minutes)
6. Bristol (26 minutes)
=7. Cardiff (24 minutes)
=7. Edinburgh (24 minutes)
9. Heathrow (22 minutes)
=10. Newcastle (21 minutes)
=10. Isle of Man (21 minutes)
=10. Aberdeen (21 minutes)
=13. Leeds Bradford (20 minutes)
=13. Southend (20 minutes)
=15. Glasgow (19 minutes)
=15. Stansted (19 minutes)
=15. Southampton (19 minutes)
=15. Bournemouth (19 minutes)
=19. London City (17 minutes)
=19. Jersey (17 minutes)
21. Belfast International (16 minutes)
=22. Liverpool John Lennon (15 minutes)
=22. Belfast City (15 minutes)
=24. Exeter (14 minutes)
=24. Teesside (14 minutes)
26. East Midlands (13 minutes)
