News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
Less than a minute ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 minutes ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
15 minutes ago Met Police ‘regrets’ arresting anti-monarchy protesters
14 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
17 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation

Flight punctuality at airports in 2022 has been ranked - with Southampton faring among the airports with shorter delays

Flight punctuality at airports in 2022 has been ranked – with Southampton faring among the airports with shorter delays.

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Southampton Airport had an average delay of 19 minutes leaving it ranked number 15 out of 26 airports. Birmingham had the longest wait for flights with an average of 30 minutes.

READ NOW: Girl beaten up by boy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gatwick was among the worst for delays with an average wait time of 27 minutes while Heathrow ranked ninth with 22 minute delays.

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS AirportsSouthampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports
Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports
Most Popular

Here’s the full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2022. Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).

1. Birmingham (30 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

=2. Manchester (29 minutes)

=2. Doncaster Sheffield (29 minutes)

4. Luton (28 minutes)

5. Gatwick (27 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6. Bristol (26 minutes)

=7. Cardiff (24 minutes)

=7. Edinburgh (24 minutes)

9. Heathrow (22 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

=10. Newcastle (21 minutes)

=10. Isle of Man (21 minutes)

=10. Aberdeen (21 minutes)

=13. Leeds Bradford (20 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

=13. Southend (20 minutes)

=15. Glasgow (19 minutes)

=15. Stansted (19 minutes)

=15. Southampton (19 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

=15. Bournemouth (19 minutes)

=19. London City (17 minutes)

=19. Jersey (17 minutes)

21. Belfast International (16 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

=22. Liverpool John Lennon (15 minutes)

=22. Belfast City (15 minutes)

=24. Exeter (14 minutes)

=24. Teesside (14 minutes)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

26. East Midlands (13 minutes)

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

SEE ALSO: Driver rescued

Related topics:SouthamptonSouthampton AirportBirminghamHeathrowSouthend