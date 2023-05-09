Southampton Airport had an average delay of 19 minutes leaving it ranked number 15 out of 26 airports. Birmingham had the longest wait for flights with an average of 30 minutes.

Gatwick was among the worst for delays with an average wait time of 27 minutes while Heathrow ranked ninth with 22 minute delays.

Southampton Airport. Pic AGS Airports

Here’s the full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2022. Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).

1. Birmingham (30 minutes)

=2. Manchester (29 minutes)

=2. Doncaster Sheffield (29 minutes)

4. Luton (28 minutes)

5. Gatwick (27 minutes)

6. Bristol (26 minutes)

=7. Cardiff (24 minutes)

=7. Edinburgh (24 minutes)

9. Heathrow (22 minutes)

=10. Newcastle (21 minutes)

=10. Isle of Man (21 minutes)

=10. Aberdeen (21 minutes)

=13. Leeds Bradford (20 minutes)

=15. Glasgow (19 minutes)

=15. Stansted (19 minutes)

=15. Southampton (19 minutes)

=15. Bournemouth (19 minutes)

=19. London City (17 minutes)

=19. Jersey (17 minutes)

21. Belfast International (16 minutes)

=22. Liverpool John Lennon (15 minutes)

=22. Belfast City (15 minutes)

=24. Exeter (14 minutes)

=24. Teesside (14 minutes)

26. East Midlands (13 minutes)

