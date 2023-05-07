Coronation street parties: 27 pictures charting the day when Portsmouth and Southsea turned red, white and blue
Hampshire was said to have had the most applications for street parties in the country – and Portsmouth made up almost a quarter of those.
So it was no surprise to see our city stop for the day, block off the roads and enjoy a good party.
Photographer Habibur Rahman was out for the afternoon to document the day, and found plenty of people having fun in the sun.
