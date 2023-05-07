News you can trust since 1877
Coronation street parties: 27 pictures charting the day when Portsmouth and Southsea turned red, white and blue

Hampshire was said to have had the most applications for street parties in the country – and Portsmouth made up almost a quarter of those.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 21:23 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 21:25 BST

So it was no surprise to see our city stop for the day, block off the roads and enjoy a good party.

Photographer Habibur Rahman was out for the afternoon to document the day, and found plenty of people having fun in the sun.

ALSO SEE: 19 pictures of the Portsmouth parties in Portsea and Victoria Park; 21 pictures around Fareham and Gosport on Sunday; 14 pictures as community parades through village to mark Coronation; 16 soggy pictures from Saturday’s parties

From left, Nigel Tudgay, Grahame Murr, Helen Tudgay, Lesley Murr and Gina Swift enjoying the Burbidge Grove street party in Southsea

From left, Nigel Tudgay, Grahame Murr, Helen Tudgay, Lesley Murr and Gina Swift enjoying the Burbidge Grove street party in Southsea

From left, Nigel Tudgay, Grahame Murr, Helen Tudgay, Lesley Murr and Gina Swift enjoying the Burbidge Grove street party in Southsea Photo: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency

The street party in Southsea's Castle Road

2. Long table

The street party in Southsea's Castle Road Photo: Habibur Rahman

The King's Coronation street party in Allens Road, Southsea on Sunday

3. Big group

The King's Coronation street party in Allens Road, Southsea on Sunday Photo: Habibur Rahman

Gains Road in Southsea

4. Neighbours

Gains Road in Southsea Photo: Habibur Rahman

