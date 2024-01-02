News you can trust since 1877
Flooding in Hampshire: Here are 31 flood warnings from Environment Agency

Numerous flood warnings have been put in place for Hampshire following yellow weather warnings for strong winds that are expected to batter the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:14 GMT
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office following the forecast of strong winds and rain which continue until later on this evening (January 1). The city has been battered by the severe gales and stormy weather over the last few days which has resulted in damage across the area.

There are currently 31 flood alerts which indicate that flooding is possible in the Hampshire area:

  • Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
  • Christchurch Harbour
  • East coast of Dorset
  • Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton
  • Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton
  • Groundwater flooding in Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle
  • Groundwater flooding in Hambledon
  • Groundwater flooding in Hursley
  • Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne
  • Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
  • Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton
  • Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
  • Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting
  • Groundwater flooding in upper River Ems Valley
  • Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley
  • Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
  • Groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove
  • Lower Avon and tributaries
  • Lower River Ems
  • Lower River Loddon
  • Lower Stour and tributaries
  • Mid Bristol Avon area
  • Middle Avon and tributaries
  • River Bourne and tributaries
  • River Ebble and tributaries
  • River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
  • River Lavant
  • River Nadder and tributaries
  • River Wylye and tributaries
  • Upper Avon and tributaries
  • Western Rother
Pictured are the waves caused by Storm Eunice in 2022. Photos by Alex ShutePictured are the waves caused by Storm Eunice in 2022. Photos by Alex Shute
For more information about the flood warnings and how to remain safe when a flood warning has been issued in your area, visit the Environment Agency. To check whether your area is at risk of flooding, click here.

