Food hygiene ratings: How 10 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Portsmouth fared in January and February

Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in Portsmouth, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.

By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:26 GMT

According to the Food Standard’s Agency, 294 of Portsmouth’s 401 restaurants, cafes and canteens have five-out-of-five hygiene ratings while just two are rated zero.

Read on to find out how 10 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated in results released in January and February.

Portsmouth businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings

Portsmouth businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings

The Chippy, at 84 Clarendon Road, Southsea was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Chippy, at 84 Clarendon Road, Southsea was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Southsea pub Ye Old Oyster House, 291 Locksway Road, recieved a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on November 30 2022.

Southsea pub Ye Old Oyster House, 291 Locksway Road, recieved a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an assessment on November 30 2022.

Deep Blue, a fish and chip restaurant on South Parade Pier, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12 according to the Food Standards Agency

Deep Blue, a fish and chip restaurant on South Parade Pier, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12 according to the Food Standards Agency

