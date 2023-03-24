Food hygiene ratings: How 10 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Portsmouth fared in January and February
Food hygiene ratings are one way to choose somewhere to eat in Portsmouth, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:26 GMT
According to the Food Standard’s Agency, 294 of Portsmouth’s 401 restaurants, cafes and canteens have five-out-of-five hygiene ratings while just two are rated zero.
Read on to find out how 10 cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated in results released in January and February.
