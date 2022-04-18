Food hygiene ratings in Gosport and Fareham for March 2022

Food hygiene ratings: How 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Fareham and Gosport fared in March

A TOTAL of 17 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and canteens in Fareham and Gosport were inspected and rated by the Food Standards Agency in March.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 18th April 2022, 6:58 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 8:46 pm

These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

SEE ALSO: These Portsmouth venues have all been assessed recently - which ones have you been to?

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the March food hygiene ratings for venues in Fareham and Gosport.

Be sure to click through all the pages in the gallery to see all the businesses.

1. The Fishermans Rest - 5

The Fisherman’s Rest in Mill Lane, Titchfield, received a five rating on March 29, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

2. Breezes Cafe in Hill Head Road - 5

Breezes Cafe in Hill Head Road, Fareham, received a five rating on March 24, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Darcys - 5

Darcys in West Street, Portchester, received a five rating on March 22, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Bostin Choice Cafe - 5

Bostin Choice Cafe in Stoke Road, Gosport, received a five rating on March 30, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Food hygiene ratingsFarehamGosportPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 5