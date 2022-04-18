Food hygiene ratings: How 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Fareham and Gosport fared in March

These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the March food hygiene ratings for venues in Fareham and Gosport.

The Fisherman's Rest in Mill Lane, Titchfield, received a five rating on March 29, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Breezes Cafe in Hill Head Road, Fareham, received a five rating on March 24, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Darcys in West Street, Portchester, received a five rating on March 22, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Bostin Choice Cafe in Stoke Road, Gosport, received a five rating on March 30, according to the Food Standards Agency website.