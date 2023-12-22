Food in Hampshire: 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways including De Garden, Kam Too and Taste of China
Chinese takeaways are one of the most popular types of cuisine in the city – and there are so many places to choose from.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jan 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Chinese is a popular takeaway choice, from chow mein to spring rolls, and is one of the most sought-after cuisines – and many people order a takeaway as a festive treat to get in the holiday spirit.
In 2021, a study found that Chinese food was the most popular takeaway option in the country with 25 per cent of people saying it is their go to treat.
If you are struggling to decide where to order your takeaway from, here is a list of 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Hampshire – according to Google reviews.
1 / 4