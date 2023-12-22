News you can trust since 1877
Food in Hampshire: 12 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways including De Garden, Kam Too and Taste of China

Chinese takeaways are one of the most popular types of cuisine in the city – and there are so many places to choose from.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jan 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT

Chinese is a popular takeaway choice, from chow mein to spring rolls, and is one of the most sought-after cuisines – and many people order a takeaway as a festive treat to get in the holiday spirit.

In 2021, a study found that Chinese food was the most popular takeaway option in the country with 25 per cent of people saying it is their go to treat.

If you are struggling to decide where to order your takeaway from, here is a list of 12 of the best Chinese takeaways in Hampshire – according to Google reviews.

Here are some of the best Chinese takeaways in the area. Photo: Shutterstock

1. Chinese Takeaways

Here are some of the best Chinese takeaways in the area. Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Shutterstock

Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 92 reviews on Google.

2. Wok and Chips, Southsea

Wok and Chips, on Winter Road, has a 4.6 rating out of five from 92 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps

Kam Too on St Marys Road, Fratton, received a 4.6 rating with 553 reviews on Google.

3. Kam Too, Fratton

Kam Too on St Marys Road, Fratton, received a 4.6 rating with 553 reviews on Google. Photo: Google maps

The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five on Google reviews with 513 reviews.

4. Taste of China, Cosham

The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has a rating of 4.5 out of five on Google reviews with 513 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

