Having not conceded a single goal so far in the Euro 2020 competition, England will host Denmark tomorrow for the Euro 2020 semi-final.

It will be the first semi-final match England have played at the Euros since 1996, when Gareth Southgate’s missed penalty saw the Three Lions out of the tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans arrive in Wembley Way prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Now stood on the touchline, he hopes to propel England to their first tournament final since 1966.

Lewie Patel, from Clanfield, is one of the 60,000 fans travelling up to London for the game alongside his friend, Arpit Patel.

The 26-year-old diner supervisor said: ‘I’ve already travelled up to Wembley because I’m watching the Italy v Spain game.

‘I got lucky with the tickets – I went to the Germany match as well and have been to Wembley for quite a few Portsmouth games too.

‘I’ve been a football fan all my life and I think this is England’s best chance to win a major international tournament. It’s coming home.’

Lewie says his most memorable game at Wembley was Portsmouth’s Checkatrade Trophy victory in 2019.

But he believes an England victory in the semi-final could beat those magical memories.

He said: ‘Even though Wembley isn’t at full capacity, the atmosphere for the quarter-final was immense.

‘It was certainly up there in terms of matchday experiences, and I reckon the match against Denmark will be just as good – if not better.’

Arpit became a friend of Lewie during their college years, and the two bonded over their mutual love of football.

As for the semi-final result, Lewie said: ‘I reckon we’ll win 2-1, with goals coming from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron