Ex-submariner Trevor McAlister is selling his 23ft Halycon boat, bought four years ago.

The dad-of-two took up sailing but realised the pursuit wasn’t for him – and now he hopes to auction the boat to a loving owner and support those in need at the same time.

The 51-year-old said: ‘I wanted to try sailing – being on the coast I thought I would give it a go. But I didn’t really get the bug.

The 23ft boat being auctioned off to raise money for Ukrainians in need. Picture: Trevor McAlister

‘In Ukraine, obviously they are going through such a bad time. The kids shouldn’t be suffering the way they are.

‘I was brought up in Northern Ireland, so we had a few issues with the odd bomb, so I know what its like.’

The BAE safety engineer said that making a positive difference was also important for him fighting a recent bout of declining mental health – and he hoped to to spotlight the issue.

He said: ‘For my mental health, it’s helping.

Trevor McAlister in the Halcyon boat he is auctioning off.

‘I’m 6ft 4in, ex-rugby player, ex-Royal Navy, and I’d like to show that even people like me – anyone – can be affected (with poor mental health).

‘Thinking about my own mental state, I thought if I’m bad, just think about those poor people over there.’

The boat is seaworthy after a recent service and new equipment onboard – and bidding has already begun at a high price.

Trevor said: ‘Someone just put in a bid for £1,000 – that should get the ball rolling.

Anyone wishing to make a bid should contact Trevor by searching his name on Facebook, with a post being updated daily with the most recent highest bid.

Alternatively, anyone interested can contact The News, which will forward on the message.

Trevor intends to close bidding at the end of next week.

The auction comes as residents have inaundated charities and organisations with donations to support fleeing Ukrainians.

As Russian military attacks more cities with air strikes and shelling, the United Nations has said that more than 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine.

