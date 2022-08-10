Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services scrambled to the wreckage between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts on Monday.

The ‘serious’ collision happened at roughly 4.10pm, near Chichester.

The crash happened on the A27 near Chichester. Picture: Google Street View.

Three people were rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

These are thought not to be life threatening.

Another person was hospitalised – being sent to St Richards Hospital in Chichester – with minor injuries.

The crash involved a lorry, a black Nissan Qashqai, a red Peugeot van, and a white Chevrolet.

A statement from Sussex police said: ‘Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage following a serious collision near Chichester.

‘Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers are investigating the collision and have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.’